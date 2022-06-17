BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating missing 21-year-old Michael A. Fox.

Fox, described as a white man, was last seen on June 13 just before 2 a.m. in the Town of Boston near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road.

He was driving a black 2008 Chevy Cobalt with NY Registration JLY8110, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael A. Fox is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 716-858-2903.