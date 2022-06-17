BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating missing 21-year-old Michael A. Fox.
Fox, described as a white man, was last seen on June 13 just before 2 a.m. in the Town of Boston near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road.
He was driving a black 2008 Chevy Cobalt with NY Registration JLY8110, according to the ECSO.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael A. Fox is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 716-858-2903.
New on WIVB.com
- News 4 packs food for more than 2,000 families at FeedMore WNY for Founder’s Day
- Some local cities not officially recognizing Juneteenth this year
- Ohio Gov. DeWine says guns for teachers are ‘optional’
- Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old man
- YouTube removes video from Jan 6 panel including Trump’s election misinformation
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.