(WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas, both working with animals directly and working behind the scenes.

Departments with positions involving work with animals include:

Foster Care

Behavior

Animal Care

Surgical Suite

Veterinary Services

Kitten Nursery

Cat Colonies

Off-Site Adoptions

Departments for those who would prefer not to work with animals include:

Events

Humane Education

Facilities

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. To volunteer, visit this link. For more information, contact SPCA Director of Volunteer Services Kelly Deschamps at (716) 875-7360, ext. 232 or at KellyD@yourspca.org.

For students in grades 7-12 who would like to volunteer, contact SPCA Volunteer Services Assistant/Youth Program Coordinator Desirea Mojica at (716) 875-7360, ext. 252 or at DesireaM@yourspca.org.