BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is facing a difficult challenge, with a number of factors contributing to it.

With a low number of adoptions and a high number of animal cruelty rescues, the SPCA says it may be forced to temporarily stop accepting animals, saying they’re nearing a “crisis situation.”

Cases of cruelty resulting in an arrest aren’t slowing down.

Between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, the SPCA Serving Erie County reports that there were 13 animal cruelty arrests among the hundreds of cruelty cases. From October 2022 to now, there have been seven.

“This year is different, however, in that more of these cases are felony cases,” the SPCA Serving Erie County says. “That means the circumstances are more severe and more complicated, with animals requiring much more care and attention with longer lengths of stay.”

Examples of cruelty cited by the SPCA include beating, abandonment, extreme heat and unsanitary conditions for pets. The SPCA cited a number of factors it says contributed to the increase in cruelty cases, too:

cost of living increases

uncared for mental health conditions

increases in substance abuse

post-COVID-19 conditions including the expiration of the eviction moratorium and the return to in-person work

“In addition, access to spay/neuter surgeries was extremely limited during the pandemic resulting in a severe overpopulation of dogs,” the SPCA says.

But they’re looking for solutions, or at least ways to help the situation. The SPCA is encouraging people to foster animals or give them permanent homes through adoption, highlighting its trial adoption program and discounted prices.

The Rehome program is another option. Additionally, at the SPCA’s “Speed Dating” adoption event on July 20 and 21, adoption fees will be waived for animals who are at least a year old.

More information on community resources can be found here.