SPCA Serving Erie County needs foster care volunteers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for help.

Specifically, the organization is seeking out foster care volunteers, primarily for cats.

“Each year, thousands of felines and, occasionally, other types of animals, are admitted into the shelter and are not ready to be put up for adoption, often due to illness with treatment needs, young age, or injury,” the SPCA says.

Additionally, a lack of space at the shelter also brings out a need for foster volunteers.

To be a “foster parent,” as the SPCA calls it, you must be at least 18 and able to accept all caregiving responsibilities. Food, vet care (including treatments) and necessary equipment will be supplied by the SPCA.

If the foster parents eventually chooses to keep the animal, they and their friends and family are given priority over others when the time comes for adoption.

Most of the animals that get placed into foster care are cats, but rabbits, dogs, small mammals, reptiles and exotic animals sometimes require foster care, too.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering, either visit this site or call (716) 875-7360 ext. 216.