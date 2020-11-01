Erie County SPCA offering free adoptions for current and past members of US Military

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For 11 days, the Erie County SPCA is offering free adoptions for current and past members of the U.S. Military.

Vets & Pets started Sunday, and runs through November 11. During this time, veterans or current members of the military can adopt most animals who are five months old or older without an adoption fee.

The event is taking place at the Erie County SPCA’s West Seneca location at 300 Harlem Rd. and all offsite adoption locations.

The SPCA’s West Seneca location is closed on Nov. 1 and 8, but many of the offsite adoption locations will remain open.

Those looking to participate must present their military ID or DD214. To see adoptable animals and adoption locations, click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.