Erie County SPCA offering half-off adoption fees in off-site PetSmart locations through Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–If 18 more animals are adopted from the Erie County SPCA’s off-site PetSmart adoption locations through Friday, the SPCA will win $15,000 from PetSmart Charities.

To help reach the goal, the SPCA says adoption fees of off-site kittens and cats five months and older, and all other small animals of any age will be half off.

Puppies and dogs are not half-off.

Animals included in the half-off adoption special are available in the following PetSmart locations: