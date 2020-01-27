Erie County SPCA offering half-off adoption fees in off-site PetSmart locations through Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–If 18 more animals are adopted from the Erie County SPCA’s off-site PetSmart adoption locations through Friday, the SPCA will win $15,000 from PetSmart Charities.
To help reach the goal, the SPCA says adoption fees of off-site kittens and cats five months and older, and all other small animals of any age will be half off.
Puppies and dogs are not half-off.
Animals included in the half-off adoption special are available in the following PetSmart locations:
- 1581 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
- 2101 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo
- 1734 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga
- 123 Grey St., East Aurora
- 3425 Amelia Dr., Orchard Park
- 5061 Transit Rd., Williamsville