WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Animal shelters around Western New York hardly have any room left to take in new animals, but those who need to be rehomed have a new option, courtesy of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The shelter announced that it’s now offering Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet.com — a free service for people to list their animal’s information and photos on the Erie County SPCA website.

“Our West Seneca location is typically filled to capacity as we work to meet the needs of the animals most in need and at-risk,” SPCA President and CEO Cait Daly says. “Healthy, owned pets who need rehoming usually cannot be admitted by our SPCA or, unfortunately, by many local animal shelters, rescues, and organizations also filled to capacity.”

The list on the SPCA’s website has a number of animals already on it, with their locations shared, too.

“Additionally, people who have been searching for particular types or breeds of animals not often found in shelters may find what they’ve been waiting for through Rehome,” Daly said.

