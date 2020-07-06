Erie County SPCA officials say to limit time outdoors for all animals during heatwave

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Experts are reminding everyone to keep an eye on your pets as it gets hotter outside.

Animals can’t sweat and retain heat much easier than their human companions.

If your pet is excessively panting, acting dazed, or has a rapid heartbeat, those are all signs of heatstroke.

To avoid any of these symptoms, and to keep your pet as cool as possible, Erie County SPCA Officials say keep the outdoor time to a minimum.

They’re also reminding people to not leave their animals in the car while we’re expecting a heatwave.

If your pet is showing signs of heatstroke, or any other symptoms you think may have been caused by the extreme heat, call your vet immediately.