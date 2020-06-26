Erie County SPCA virtual summer camp starts on July 6

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The SPCA serving Erie County is still going to be offering its summer camp this year but things are going to be a little bit different.

This year the organization will be having three different offerings of virtual summer camps.

It all begins on July 6th.

Camps include live lessons that get kids out of their seats, animal-related crafts, and virtual meetings with SPCA adoptable animals.

They are going to be offering preview a session on Tuesday.

For more information, click here.