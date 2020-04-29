Erie County “taxpayer checkbook” will update costs and payments related to coronavirus

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw unveiled an initiative on the county website publicly publishing all costs relating to the county’s expenses from COVID-19.

Mychajliw says the taxpayer checkbook will monitor how the county is using COVID-19 recovery dollars.

According to officials, to help cover the COVID costs, the federal government gave the county $160 million.

Mychajliw says the legislation restricts how the money is spent. It must go to expenses as a result of battling coronavirus from March through December 2020. It cannot help fill budget gaps that come as a result of lost sales tax revenue and cannot cover any expense previously budgeted for 2020.

The taxpayer’s checkbook will document every dollar from the federal government to remain in compliance with how the money is spent, Mychajliw said.

“Government works best when its business is done in an open, honest, and transparent manner. Taxpayers have the right to know how their dollars are spent. This is no different,” said Comptroller Mychajliw.

“Taxpayers can monitor this recovery in the most honest way possible.”

The comptroller says his office will update the webpage weekly.

