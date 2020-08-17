Erie County teaming with Kaleida Health to slow COVID-19 spread on farms

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County is teaming up with Kaleida Health to slow the spread of COVID-19 on farms.

The health department announced today a new targeted program to provide diagnostic tests to essential farmworkers.

There is no cost to farms that take part in the program.

Farm owners who want to participate should contact Kaleida Health laboratories .

New York recently reported several clusters linked to seasonal workers on farms, though the state has not specified where.

It’s also not known whether this new initiative is connected to the recent outbreak in the Town of Eden.