BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over nearly two weeks, 12 county resident deaths related to suspected cocaine and fentanyl have been recorded by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a previous news release, the Erie County Department of Health said “the local supply of cocaine generally contains fentanyl, a potent opioid. Individuals who use cocaine that contains fentanyl are hit with the ‘high’ of the cocaine, and the ‘low’ of the fentanyl. The effects can stop or slow breathing, and stop the heart, leading to death.”

County and community leaders will be coming together at 11 a.m. to discuss this.