Erie County to hold hearing on proposal to allow deer hunting by 12 and 13-year-olds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is considering allowing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer.
A public hearing for Local Law 1-1-2021, which would allow children of these ages to hunt deer with adult supervision, will take place on Tuesday morning.
The adult supervising the child would need to be a licensed hunter, and obviously, the child would need a hunting license as well. The proposal calls to allow the use of a crossbow or firearm.
Those interested in attending the public hearing can go to the 14th Floor Conference Room in the Rath Building (95 Franklin St., Buffalo) at 11:30 a.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.