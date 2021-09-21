Erie County to hold hearing on proposal to allow deer hunting by 12 and 13-year-olds

A deer is seen during a hunting organised by ACCA’s association (Les Associations Communales de Chasse Agreees) on December 16, 2012 in Les Angles, southwestern France. (RAYMOND ROIG/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is considering allowing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer.

A public hearing for Local Law 1-1-2021, which would allow children of these ages to hunt deer with adult supervision, will take place on Tuesday morning.

The adult supervising the child would need to be a licensed hunter, and obviously, the child would need a hunting license as well. The proposal calls to allow the use of a crossbow or firearm.

Those interested in attending the public hearing can go to the 14th Floor Conference Room in the Rath Building (95 Franklin St., Buffalo) at 11:30 a.m.