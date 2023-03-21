BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday is the day to vote in your local village election.

The elections are happening across New York State. In Erie County, polls are open from Noon to 9 p.m.

For the first time in Erie County’s village elections, the county is using tablet-style electronic poll books for voters to sign in with.

“E-poll books have transformed the face of local elections, and I could not be prouder of our staff and all our partners for the way they have embraced this new technology on behalf of Erie County’s voters,” Erie County Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

Even though this is a first for village elections, Erie County is no stranger to the use of e-poll books. They were first used during an early voting period before the 2019 general election.

“The shift to e-poll books has been very smooth for voters, BOE staff, and inspectors, and we expect that trend to continue,” Erie County’s other Election Commissioner, Ralph Mohr, says.

The county’s Board of Elections says these devices “have become a fixture in both primaries and general elections across much of Erie County, and will eventually be used in all BOE-run elections.”

Robin Sion, deputy commissioner of the Erie County Board of Elections, told us Tuesday that they’ve been successfully deployed once again.

“All nine villages are up and running and people are voting,” Sion said.

Although the Erie County Board of Elections provides the technology and prints the ballots, the elections themselves are administered by the individual villages.

Here are the Erie County villages holding elections on Tuesday:

-Akron (mayor, two trustees)

-Alden (trustee)

-Angola

-Blasdell (mayor, two trustees)

-Depew (mayor, two trustees)

-East Aurora (three trustees)

-Lancaster (two trustees)

-Orchard Park (three trustees, village justice)

-Sloan (two trustees)