Erie County watching for those who return from some of the states considered to be COVID hot spots

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Travelers beware, Erie County is watching for those who return from some of the states considered to be hot spots.

That’s one of the messages Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is sending as we approach the holiday weekend.

“The vast majority, 93% have not been exposed to the virus which means they are still at risk.”

The County Executive says that 40% of the positive COVID cases in Erie County involve people age 20 to 39 and they don’t make up 40% of the overall population.

“I think a lot of this has to do with the individuals in that age group not taking the precautions that others are, not wearing masks out in public,” Poloncarz said.

With the Fourth of July weekend approaching the County Executive had some words of caution for those who may want to travel.

“New York State Health Department is screening passengers at the Buffalo Airport and Rochester and in New York City, so if someone flies into JFK or LaGuardia and gets a connecting flight, we will know that,” Poloncarz said.

He and the County Health Commissioner drew attention to a special Travel Advisory Quarantine Report Form on the erie.gov website.

Dr. Gale Burstein says, “you can either self-report your own travel or you can ‘out’ a friend or a neighbor, but we need all the contact information, so if you’ve traveled you might receive a phone call from Erie County so don’t be surprised.”

The county has already received 30 cases to research regarding travelers who’ve returned from the states considered to be hot spots.

“I expect to get a lot of these calls especially about co-workers and then we have to research them, we have to contact that individual. It’s not like we really want to. Our contact tracers are busy as it is, but we want to protect the public,” Poloncarz added.