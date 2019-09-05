Live Now
Erie County Water Authority has new executive director

Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority, which has had a turbulent couple of years, has a new executive director.

Russell Stoll has been with the water authority since 2012 and served as its executive engineer since 2016.

Chairman Jerome Schad said in a statement that Stoll’s knowledge of the organization put him atop the pool of potential candidates. Stoll was selected from two finalists.

Schad himself has ridden waves of controversy. Earlier this year, he was reappointed chairman in a narrow vote from the legislature, following a scathing report from the New York State Authorities Budget Office which questioned several practices at the water authority.

