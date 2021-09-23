Erie County Water Authority issues Boil Water Advisory for Towns of Boston and Concord

(WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Towns of Boston and Concord.

Officials say this advisory is due to a loss of pressure in the ECWA system in portions of those towns.

According to the ECWA, at 11 p.m. Wednesday, the system lost pressure due to a water main break supplying approximately 800 homes.

Impacted areas in the Town of Boston include:

Boston State Road from Omphalius Road south to Trevett Road

Back Creek Road, Boston Cross Road, Mill Street

And impacted areas in the Town of Concord include:

Trevett Road south to Old Trevett Road

Cul-De-Sacs and local subdivision roads within these boundaries that have experienced low or no pressure

The ECWA says people should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. People can also use bottled water. Officials also say boiled water is to be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.