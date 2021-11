ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority will spend $76 million on upgrades next year and customers will be paying more.

The water authority says bills will go up by 6.5 percent. That will add up to about $20 more next year for the average homeowner.

The authority says next year’s budget includes money for new water mains as well as upgrades to treatment plants and pumping stations.