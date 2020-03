ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Water Authority is canceling all non-essential customer appointments and in-home visits.

They’re also stopping their meter change-out program.

If you have a previously scheduled appointment, you should call their customer service hotline at 716-849-8444.

The water authority will also not be shutting off customer’s water for not paying.

If you have a water emergency you can call their hotline as well.