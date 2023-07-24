WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Derby woman has been charged with killing her mother in Wayne County.

New York State police say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:40 a.m. on East Port Bay Road in Wolcott.

According to police, Lindsay Naab, 26, struck her 57-year-old mother, Derby resident Annette Naab, with a vehicle. Troopers and medical professionals tried to save her at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at a Wayne County hospital.

Naab was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and felony DWI. She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.

Police are still investigating what happened.