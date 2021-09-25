Erie County working to recruit more female firefighters

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Female firefighters in Erie County are passing on their skills to a new generation. The county hosted a special fire training Saturday specifically for women.

Officials say when they were growing up there weren’t many women helping fight fires in the county.

Events like this training will help develop skills and networking.

“The ratio is better than it ever has been, we have more and more females signed up. We had a full class Thursday, we have an almost full class today. They’re really happy to be working together. It makes them feel more comfortable to ask questions, to share techniques,” said Erie County Fire Instructor, Jessica Strom.

Organizers say they hope the training will inspire women to find careers in firefighting.