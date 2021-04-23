Erie County works to improve vaccination rates with pop-up clinic

(WIVB) — Erie County is working to improve its vaccination rates. The health department says 56% of people eligible for the vaccine have received at least one shot.

We stopped by the pop-up distribution site at the Durham Memorial AME Zion Church.

People who showed up did not have to make an appointment first.

The minister tells us, things have changed over the past few weeks and it’s easier than ever before to get a vaccine.

“If you’re not vaccinated, we’ll never meet what they call herd immunity. So bottom line all of us have to work together to achieve this,” said Reverend Diann Holt.

Beginning Friday, people age 60 and older, no longer need to make an appointment for the mass vaccination site at the Delavan Grider Community Center.