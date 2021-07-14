Erie County Youth Bureau gets $130K for “Safe Summer NY 2021” program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State awarded the Erie County Youth Bureau $130,000 to participate in a program called “Safe Summer NY 2021.”

The money comes from nearly $2 million in state funds set aside for neighborhoods across the state with high amounts of gun violence.

Erie County will use the money to create programs for people ages 12-24 in order to try and steer them away from gun violence.

The majority of money coming to Erie County will focus on areas in Buffalo.

