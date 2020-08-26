Erie County’s absentee ballot portal now accepting requests

FILE – In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality that the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Board of Elections’ online absentee ballot portal is now accepting requests for the November 3 election.

To request an absentee ballot, go to this site. That site will also allow voters to check on the status of their request.

All registered voters in New York are eligible to vote by mail this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No matter how early the ballots are requested, they must receive state certification before they’re mailed to voters. That’s expected to happen early next month, the Board of Elections says.

There will also be nine days of early voting at 37 different polling sites in Erie County between October 24 and November 1. Erie County voters can cast a ballot at any of them, no matter where they live.

