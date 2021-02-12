Erie County’s COVID-19 information line, diagnostic testing sites will be closed on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Monday, Feb. 15, the Erie County Department of Health’s COVID-19 information line and diagnostic testing sites will be closed.

This is due to Monday being Presidents’ Day. The day after this, regular weekday hours will resume from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Although it will not be in service on Monday, the information line will be staffed this Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

County residents looking to get tested can call (716) 858-2929.

A list of diagnostic testing sites in Erie County can be found here.

