Erie County’s DPW Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Commissioner of Erie County’s Department of Public Works has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, William Geary is recovering from “a very mild case” of the virus.

“I’ve had no recent direct contact with the Commissioner as we meet virtually, but, as he stated, he hopes his illness is a ‘teachable moment’ for others,” Poloncarz wrote.