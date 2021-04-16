Erie County’s January sales tax revenue down, but year-to-date total up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Erie County’s sales tax revenue in January was down compared to the same month last year, sales tax revenue is still up when looking at the year-to-date numbers.

Citing information provided by The Office of the New York State Comptroller, the Erie County Comptroller’s office says January’s sales tax revenue was down 12.24 percent, and “the county share sales tax revenue year-to-date, ending February 2021, totaled $80,325,448.”

Comparing the same period in 2020, January 2021’s sales tax revenue was down by $4.2 million.

February’s sales tax revenue was up by $5.7 million (13.12 percent). The Erie County Comptroller’s office does not believe this is as hopeful as it sounds though, calling February “a reconciliation month” that “is not indicative of the February economy.”

“We need to be mindful of the various factors that are not only stunting the growth of our economy in Erie County, but doing significant damage. We have to let small businesses, that employ so many of our neighbors and friends, open back up so that we can return the region to normalcy, get paychecks back in people’s pockets, and give business owners the support they need to allow our economy to recover.” Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw

Looking at the latest information, the Erie County Comptroller’s office says 2021’s sales tax revenue is up 1.94 percent.