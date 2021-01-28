Erie County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Taskforce meet to evaluate role of police departments

(WIVB)– Erie County leaders are taking steps to re-evaluate the role of police departments.

The police reform & reinvention task force held a meeting over zoom tonight.

The members combed through data about what kind of calls officers were called to. They say officers responded to about 95,000 calls a year.

The overwhelming majority were low-level calls for services.

“And as we went on to 2019, the crime calls went down and the subsequent calls for police service, those less serious more general calls, have increased in size.” Marty, Member, Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force

Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that required local government and police agencies to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and program

He said ta plan must be enacted into local law by April 1 or local police agencies can lose state funding.