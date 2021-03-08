Family Justice Center of Erie County receives donation the help outfit new location

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Today, Spectrum donated $1,000 to the Family Justice Center of Erie County.

The money will be used to help outfit the center’s new location on Grand Island.

The Grand Island facility is the third Family Justice Center satellite location.

Chief Executive Officer of the Family Justice Center, Mary Travers-Murphy, says they’ve seen a growing need, with more than 4,000 new and returning clients from around Erie County.

She says this donation will help create access for those not wanting to go to Buffalo.

The Family Justice Center has helped provide a safe place for victims and their children since 2006.