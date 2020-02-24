Family of man who committed suicide inside Wende Correctional Facility is suing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother and grandmother of a man who committed suicide inside Wende Correctional Facility are suing the superintendent, prison supervisors and employees who were working there in Oct. 2017.

Dante Taylor was 22 when he killed himself inside the facility in the Erie County town of Alden.

The 47-page civil rights lawsuit accuses corrections officers of beating Taylor on the night of his death and also levels that personnel failed to initiate appropriate suicide prevention measures.

Taylor was admitted in the state prison system in 2006, and the lawsuit says there were several factors that should have been caught, such as prior suicide attempts, and Taylor’s discharge from Marines. Leading up to his death, Taylor was divorced, had a major death in the family, and spent four months in solitary confinement, the suit alleges.

Taylor had a negative reaction from using synthetic marijuana two days prior, says the suit, which says he was put on suicide watch but sent back to his cell the next morning. Another negative drug reaction the night before his death led to his alleged beating, and he was not placed on suicide watch, the suit alleges.

The Associated Press reports that Taylor was serving a sentence of life without parole for his conviction in a 2004 murder.