BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of the college student who was stabbed to death on the campus of University at Buffalo last October is suing the school as well as Buffalo State College, according to court documents.

The family of Tyler Lewis, who was a student at Buffalo State, says that the schools “failed to provide proper safety and/or security on its campus which led to the fatal stabbing.”

The suit further alleges that “the Universities failed to properly vet students prior to admission and admitted students known to have a violent history, thereby failing to provide a safe environment.”

Lewis, 19 and of Baldwin, N.Y., was stabbed to death on the school’s North Campus on the evening of Oct. 14. Police said at the time that at least four individuals may have been involved.

The family is seeking $10 million in damages.