BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three days after 16-year-old Aidan Walden drowned at Woodlawn Beach State Park, the focus is now on remembering him and helping out his family.

One of Walden’s true passions was spending time at local beaches, regardless of the weather. Aidan’s family was stunned to learn of his drowning at Woodlawn Beach, a place he had been to numerous times.

“Nobody foreseen this happening, because he was such a good swimmer, so I just don’t get why this happened, I think it was just a freak accident and it ended his life for doing something that he loved,” said Jim Harrer, Aidan’s uncle. “Olcott Beach, Woodlawn Beach, Bennett Beach, Wendt Beach, he went all over the place, especially with his father and his stepmother.”

Aidan was at the beach with one of his best friends. Officials say the incident happened in an area of the water that was not designated for swimming. People at the beach and eventually firefighters rushed to help Aidan.

“Thank you all for doing what you could do,” said Holly Tait, who set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. Any left over funds will go to help the family with other expenses.

“I’m worried about his mom, I’m worried about his grandmother, I’m worried about his uncle, I’m trying to stay strong for everybody else,” Tait said.

As Aidan’s family seeks answers and solace, they’re remembering their witty, outgoing boy, who they call a beautiful soul. Aidan was going into his junior year at West Seneca West.

“He loved to have fun and unfortunately, the fun ended badly for him,” Harrer said.

Harrer adds that he stepped up to be a father figure for Aidan, after the passing of Aidan’s dad last year.

“I’ve been helping take care of him and his sister you know, making them feel a little bit more special because they did lose their dad and that was a really big blow to him,” Harrer said.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Aidan’s name to the Way To Life Program.