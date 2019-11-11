Fate of dog who bit mail carrier in Town of Concord to be determined

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A final hearing will be held Tuesday in the case of a Town of Concord dog who bit a mail carrier this past September.

Jacqueline Wilk owns a pit bull named Chunk. Wilk says that authorities wanted to have Chunk euthanized after he bit the mail carrier.

At the time of the bite, attorneys say the dog was tethered.

According to Wilk, the dog is innocent and the mail carrier shares some of the blame.

After the incident, Chunk was able to go back home for a while before being taken to a kennel for a new examination.

The name of the expert checking to see if Chunk is a danger to the public has not been released.

A dispositive hearing will take place in Town of Concord Court at 1 p.m.