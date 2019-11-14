Federal grant funding boxes of Narcan to be placed in area businesses, bars, restaurants, and organizations

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health is expanding access to Narcan into area businesses, restaurants, bars, and organizations.

Officials introduced the boxes at the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force quarterly meeting.

According to ECDOH, funding for 500 red metal boxes containing two doses of Narcan came from a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This new program will make Narcan available in the same way that a first-aid kit or an AED device would be available: for an emergency response to keep an overdose victim alive until medical help arrives,” said Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

Their goal is to have the boxes delivered and installed by the end of the year.

Businesses interested can apply to receive a box online, contacting 716-858-7695 or emailing opiatetaskforce@erie.gov.