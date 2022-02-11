Federal grant money helps fund projects in Erie County

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is putting money from Uncle Sam to good use.

Thursday money from the Community Development Block Grant-funded projects in twelve different communities.

These projects include building repairs, street improvements, sewer improvements and more.

Congressman Brian Higgins says Congress will continue to fight to keep these grants in the budget.

Part of the funding went toward installing a new elevator at Grand Island Town Hall where Thursday’s news conference was held.

