Federal judge rules against Erie County Clerk’s lawsuit over Green Light Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns’ lawsuit against three top state officials over the controversial Green Light Law has been dismissed.

Earlier this year, Kearns named Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Attorney General Letitia James and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder in a lawsuit.

Kearns was one of many county clerks voicing their opposition to the law, which allows undocumented immigrants to legally own and drive their own vehicles for work, shopping and taking kids to school.

The clerks say registering undocumented immigrants would defy federal law.

“Today’s decision reinforces our position all along — the Green Light law is legal and enforceable,” Attorney General James wrote. The law aims to make our roads safer, our economy stronger, and allows immigrants to come out of the shadows to sign up as legal drivers in our state. That’s why the claims made in this lawsuit not only disregarded these simple truths, but were misinformed and disregarded the privacy rights of New Yorkers. As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I am proud to have vigorously defended this law and will continue to do so against all who oppose it. I, and New Yorkers across this state, thank the court for their time and judicious decision.”