Federal prosecutors intend to try Congressman Collins’ son before him if necessary

Federal prosecutors in the trial against Congressman Chris Collins said this week they intend to try Collins’ son before the Congressman if necessary.

Collins, his son Cameron and Cameron’s future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, were indicted in 2018 on charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI.

A trial is scheduled to begin in February, although the Clarence Republican has said he intends to introduce appeals that could delay the start date.

Prosecutors said regardless of the appeals, they should proceed with the February 3 start for Cameron Collins and Zarsky.

Attorneys on both sides of the case are due back in court next Thursday.