BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Wednesday morning, saying its Jail Management Division was no longer under the federal oversight of the United States Department of Justice.

“Technical compliance consultants have found that Erie County has achieved sustained compliance with the medical and mental health provisions of the order as well as the Protection from Harm and Environmental Health and Safety provisions,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The Jail Management Division has been under federal oversight for the past 15 years.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for all of their hard work that culminated in the termination of this federal oversight,” Sheriff John Garcia said. “This was no small undertaking and I am extremely proud of their efforts.”