FeedMore WNY to hold additional food pantry distributions in Erie County, Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — FeedMore WNY will be holding a number of a special mobile food pantry distributions throughout this month.

The extra distribution times are in addition to the regularly scheduled mobile food pantry distributions in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Most of these extra distribution locations are in Erie County, but one is in Niagara Falls.

Here are the additional dates and times:

· Resurrection Life Food Pantry, 145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga, 14227, Tuesday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

· Taste of Faith Food Pantry, 594 Winslow Ave., Buffalo, 14211, Wednesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

· Bread of Life Outreach Center (distribution at Colden Fire Company), 8448 Gutekunst Road, Colden, 14033, Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. on both days.

· New Covenant Tabernacle Food Pantry, 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo, 14223, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

· Hearts Harvest Food Pantry, 890 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, 14207, Tuesday, December 8 and Tuesday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days.

· Catholic Charities Lackawanna, 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna, 14218, Thursday, December 10 and Thursday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

· YWCA/Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St., Buffalo, 14207, Thursday, December 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

· West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St., Buffalo, 14213, Tuesday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days.

· St. John de LaSalle Food Pantry, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, 14304, Monday, December 21 from 1 to 3 p.m

For a complete list of dates and locations, click here.