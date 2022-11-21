BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York is getting some federal assistance in the efforts to clean up the heavy snow that came down for days.

President Joe Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and “lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe” in a number of counties, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Niagara, according to a statement from The White House.

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” a statement from The White House read. “Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.”

On Monday morning, Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said 120 pieces of equipment were in the areas of south Buffalo and Lovejoy working to get snow removed.

Marton says that by the end of Monday, every street should have been addressed at least once. Listen to our interview with him in the video below: