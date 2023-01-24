SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters and members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex in Springville late Monday night.

First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m. The cause of the fire there has yet to be determined, and it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

News 4 will provide more information as soon as it’s available.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.