Fire in Clarence sends 2 people to hospital

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday evening, a fire at an apartment complex in Clarence caused an estimated $600,000 in damage.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 8261 Main St. after receiving multiple phone calls. Fire crews say the fire had extended into the attic and walls.

After about an hour and a half, the fire was under control.

Two people were hospitalized — a fire police officer who suffered a leg injury and an occupant with an unknown injury.

The fire’s still under investigation, but officials say it appears to have been electrical in nature.