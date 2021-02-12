Fire in Clarence sends 2 people to hospital

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday evening, a fire at an apartment complex in Clarence caused an estimated $600,000 in damage.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 8261 Main St. after receiving multiple phone calls. Fire crews say the fire had extended into the attic and walls.

After about an hour and a half, the fire was under control.

Two people were hospitalized — a fire police officer who suffered a leg injury and an occupant with an unknown injury.

The fire’s still under investigation, but officials say it appears to have been electrical in nature.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss