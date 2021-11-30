Fitness centers implementing vaccination policies to avoid masking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some local fitness facilities are making it so patrons don’t have to wear a mask while working out.

Sweat Society on Hertel Avenue and Rebel Ride in East Amherst announced that they’re implementing vaccination policies.

Last week, Sweat Society started requiring proof of vaccination, and Rebel Ride announced on Tuesday that they’re doing the same.

This is in response to the recently implemented Erie County mask mandate, which requires that everyone in public, indoor spaces within the county be masked.

But places that require proof of a completed vaccination series are exempt from this policy.

Reaction to the mandate has been mixed.

“The town will defend our businesses and residents’ right to make their own decisions,” Marilla Town Supervisor Earl Gingerich, Jr., who said the town will not comply with the mandate, said.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson called the mandate “an abuse of the rights of every person in Erie County.”

As of Monday, the Erie County Department of Health had received more than 80 complaints related to masking. But it’s not clear if any businesses in the county have received a citation.

