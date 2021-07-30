Mercy Flight called in after five people injured in serious Town of Evans crash

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crash in the Town of Evans left people with serious injuries Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Route 5 near Fillmore Avenue at 12:36 p.m. Five people were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and two helicopters. Route 5 was closed for a short time while investigators worked to learn what happened.

Multiple first responders were on scene from Lake Erie Beach, Angola, Evans Center, Farnham, Highland, North Evans, Seneca EMS, AMR Ambulance and Mercy Flight.