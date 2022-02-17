Flooding results in road closures in Erie County

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flooded roads are already becoming a concern for drivers in Erie County.

Around the middle of Thursday, sections of Transit Road and Route 75 had become overwhelmed with water.

This flooding resulted in the closure of Transit from Broadway to Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, and Route 75 from E. Church Street to Schintzius Road in Eden.

Currently, a flood warning is in effect in Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until Friday at 10 a.m. For all of western New York, a flood watch is in effect until Friday at 7 p.m.

4 WARN WEATHER | See the latest weather alerts here.

In addition to that, western New York will also be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

A look at Buffalo Creek through West Seneca pic.twitter.com/yHXlhKDKV4 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) February 17, 2022

The ice just stopped moving on the Buffalo River. Not good. pic.twitter.com/eSCc1dE8Y9 — Mike Doyle (@wx_MikeDoyle) February 17, 2022