ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health sent out a flu advisory after data from the New York State Department of Health showed a high amount of flu cases this spring.

“This year, spring reports of influenza are higher than in previous years, and this increase in reports follows a decrease at the tail end of winter,” NYSDOH Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said.

In Erie County, Burstein said flu is “still circulating,” as both health departments state the current spread is “elevated and widespread.”

Data in a press release from the NYSDOH showed over 100,000 lab-confirmed cases since the start of flu season with 5,600 hospitalizations reported.

The graph below here shows the highest number of flu cases reported by May 7 in New York since the 2018-19 flu season.

Data courtesy of the New York State Department of Health

For more information on the state’s flu advisory, click here.