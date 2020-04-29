1  of  2
Food to be distributed in Town of Boston

Erie County

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Boston and FeedMore WNY are working together on a food distribution event on Wednesday.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boston Town Hall back parking lot (8500 Boston State Road).

Those who wish to receive food are asked to sign in, in order to self-declare need.

Although walkers will be accommodated, the event will be set up as a drive-thru model.

People who need assistance, but cannot make it to the event, can call FeedMore WNY at (716) 822-2002 or (716) 852-1305, or visit FeedMore WNY’s website.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

