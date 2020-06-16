Live Now
For two days straight hospitalizations remain the same in Erie County, WNY

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health released hospitalization and testing data through Sunday, June 14, on Twitter.

Department of Health officials report for a second day, hospitalizations remain at 73 for Erie County and 80 for WNY.

Additionally, more than 100,000 people in the county have had a COVID-19 diagnostic test. Nearly 3 million have been tested throughout the state.

