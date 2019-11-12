Cold, Snowy Week
Winter Weather Advisory in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday
Former soccer trainer admits to viewing child porn through Snapchat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday former soccer trainer Shelby Garigen of Clarence Center admitted to accessing child porn with the intent to view.

Between November 2018 and February 2019, Garigen communicated with two 17-year-old boys through Snapchat.

During the exchanges, Garigen received and viewed three sexually explicit pictures with victim one and received and viewed ten sexually explicit pictures from victim two.

Officials say Garigen was aware both victims were minors.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of ten years and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.

