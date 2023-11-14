BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County correctional health director accused of lying on her timecard to collect fraudulent pay pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Former Director of Correctional Health for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Christa M. Cutrona, 46, admitted to one count of falsifying business records in the second degree.

Cutrona resigned from her post, where she oversaw administrative functions for healthcare services across Erie County’s correctional facilities, in July 2022. Following an internal audit, the West Seneca resident was accused of knowingly falsifying her timecard to collect about $1,200 in extra pay.

In October, she was charged with one count each of falsifying business records and official misconduct.

Cutrona paid full restitution as a condition of the plea. Her case has been transferred to Mental Health Court.